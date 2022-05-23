 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’
Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’

Tan France talked about his Next In Fashion co-host Gigi Hadid as he dubbed her an ‘amazing mom.’

In a conversation with Us Weekly, the Dressing Funny host said he has gotten many patenting tips from the super model.

He told the outlet, “Love! She’s one of my closest friends. I love her so much.”

“It makes the show really, really fun,” added France who is currently shooting for the season 2 of the Netflix reality show. “It’s probably the best time I’ve ever had in a show.”

The 39-year-old continued: “She’s an amazing mom. I’ve gotten so many tips from her,” adding that he “of course” has met her daughter Khai.

“She was a mom before I was a parent, like, seven months before (my son was born),” he stated. “And so, she was the first person that sent me a care package of all the things that my baby might need.”

Concluding his statement, France added, “It was so sweet.”

France Welcomed his Baby Boy Ismail France with husband Rob France via Surrogate in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo
Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’

Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’
Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions

Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions
Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit
Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate

Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate
Prince Andrew flashes big smile in latest outing as Queen okays royal return

Prince Andrew flashes big smile in latest outing as Queen okays royal return
‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries

‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries
Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role

Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'
Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report

Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report
Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Latest

view all