Tuesday May 24 2022
Video: Beachgoers bravely rescue stranded whale

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Woman waters whale to keep it wet.—Screengrab via Youtube/Hervey Bay Snake Catchers
A video of beachgoers rescuing a stranded dwarf minke whale has touched the hearts of many on the internet. 

The video comes from Australia's Hervey Bay Beach, Newsweek reported. After the whale washed up on the shore, Queensland parks and wildlife service arrived to rescue it. The officials examined the mammal, which was unable to move, and concluded that it was in a "good condition". 

After multiple attempts, the whale was guided back into the deep waters. 

The video shows people pouring water over the mammal to keep it damp. Rescuers could be seen trying, again and again, to push the whale into the rising tide. 

As the mammal flaps its tail in the water, trying to swim away, spectators cheer happily. However, soon it gets trapped in the shallow water again and is washed to the shore again. 

Rescuers make attempts to guide it back again.

Watch here:


