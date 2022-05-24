 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B reveals why she shared ‘political beliefs’ with fans: Read inside

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Cardi B reveals why she shared ‘political beliefs’ with fans: Read inside
Cardi B reveals why she shared ‘political beliefs’ with fans: Read inside

Cardi B has revealed why she shared her “political beliefs” with her fans in a recent interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

While speaking to the host, the rapper mentioned that whether it’s fashion or music, her admirers look up to her.

“I mean, I am a hood chick, and I am from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I am dressed, they want to see my lifestyle,” said the 29-year-old.

The singer-songwriter noted that she has an influence on people so therefore she thought to speak publicly about her political opinions on her social media.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you are checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world,’” she remarked.

The Ring crooner went on to add, “I don't really put a lot of political things in my music, but I use the (expletive) out of my platform. And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

Earlier, the WAP singer has been using her platform to speak on social or political issues. Last month, she posted a series of tweets to honour Sexual Assault Awareness Month in which she motivated her followers to raise voice against any sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s tweets in January calling for justice for late influencer Lauren Smith-Fields launched an official criminal investigation of the case.  

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez receives love and praise from fans: Video

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez receives love and praise from fans: Video
Johnny Depp’s team gives fist pump as Kate Moss mentioned in court

Johnny Depp’s team gives fist pump as Kate Moss mentioned in court
Jason Momoa fought for Amber Heard to remain in ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa fought for Amber Heard to remain in ‘Aquaman 2’
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals Christian Bale's terrifying look as villain Gorr

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals Christian Bale's terrifying look as villain Gorr
Johnny Depp's career was damaged through his own lawsuits: industry expert testifies

Johnny Depp's career was damaged through his own lawsuits: industry expert testifies

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh dances to Lizzo’s song

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh dances to Lizzo’s song
Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list

Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list
Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion

Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion
Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist

Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist
Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding

Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding

Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip

Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip
London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens

London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens

Latest

view all