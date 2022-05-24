Cardi B reveals why she shared ‘political beliefs’ with fans: Read inside

Cardi B has revealed why she shared her “political beliefs” with her fans in a recent interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.



While speaking to the host, the rapper mentioned that whether it’s fashion or music, her admirers look up to her.

“I mean, I am a hood chick, and I am from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I am dressed, they want to see my lifestyle,” said the 29-year-old.

The singer-songwriter noted that she has an influence on people so therefore she thought to speak publicly about her political opinions on her social media.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you are checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world,’” she remarked.

The Ring crooner went on to add, “I don't really put a lot of political things in my music, but I use the (expletive) out of my platform. And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

Earlier, the WAP singer has been using her platform to speak on social or political issues. Last month, she posted a series of tweets to honour Sexual Assault Awareness Month in which she motivated her followers to raise voice against any sexual misconduct.



Meanwhile, Cardi’s tweets in January calling for justice for late influencer Lauren Smith-Fields launched an official criminal investigation of the case.