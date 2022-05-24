O and A Level exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi postponed

Representational image. —Unsplash

ISLAMABAD: The O- and A-Level exams, scheduled to be held on May 25, have been postponed, a statement from the British Council — which conducts the examinations — said Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the PTI decided to hold an "Azadi March" — a protest rally — against the government, in light of which several security precautions have also been taken.

"Exams in other parts of the country will continue as per schedule," the British Council said in a statement on Facebook. It further said that the exams from May 26 onwards are scheduled to continue as per plan.



Not only O- and A-Level exams, but the examinations of matriculation in Lahore and Rawalpindi have been cancelled. Similarly, the exams scheduled at the Punjab University have also been postponed.



The exams at the Lahore College for Women University and the exams for the Allama Iqbal Open University have also been delayed.

However, Allama Iqbal Open University announced that the postponed exams for BA (associate degree), BS, and B Ed will be held on June 23.