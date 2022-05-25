 
world
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
AFP

UAE announces Gulf's first known case of monkeypox

By
AFP

Wednesday May 25, 2022

The picture shows a test tube labelled monkeypox virus. — Reuters
  • UAE says it is “fully prepared” to handle any outbreak.
  • Case was found in a 29-year-old woman arriving from West Africa.
  • “We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients,” a ministry statement says.

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was “fully prepared” to handle any outbreak.

The UAE is believed to be just the second Middle Eastern country after Israel to detect monkeypox, whose appearance in a number of countries has caused alarm after the coronavirus pandemic.

The case was found in a 29-year-old woman arriving from West Africa, who is receiving medical treatment, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

“We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients,” a ministry statement said.

“The technical advisory team for pandemic control has also prepared a comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients and precautionary measures.”

Monkeypox, which is not usually fatal, can cause a fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions or droplets of bodily fluid from an infected person.

After outbreaks in Europe and North America, the World Health Organisation on Monday said the risk of the disease spreading widely among the general population is very low.

Transmission can be stopped outside endemic countries in Central and West Africa, the WHO said, adding that fewer than 200 confirmed and suspected cases had been recorded since early May in Australia, Europe and North America.

