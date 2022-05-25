 
world
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Man gives monkey CPR, saves its life

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Taxi-driver gives monkey CPR.— Screengrab via Twitter/@The Sun
Taxi-driver gives monkey CPR.— Screengrab via Twitter/@The Sun

In an incredibly heartwarming moment, a taxi driver was seen rescuing and saving the life of a monkey by giving it cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The Sun reported the incident by publishing a video of it. Reportedly, the man saw the monkey being attacked by dogs and found the primate laying lifeless on the ground.

He rushed to the scene in order to save the monkey and can be seen trying desperately, giving aggressive chest compressions. The taxi driver also gives the monkey artificial ventilation. 

After multiple attempts, the monkey finally regains breath, as if coming back to life. The man lets go a sigh of relief and happily hugs the monkey.

A touched user commented: "kiss of life."

"So incredible," said another.


More From World:

Man fulfils dream of becoming a dog, pays 2 million yen

Man fulfils dream of becoming a dog, pays 2 million yen
UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls

UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls
Turkey says normalisation of Israel ties will help resolve Palestinian conflict

Turkey says normalisation of Israel ties will help resolve Palestinian conflict
Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment
BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in India

BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in India
Netizens react to bathroom bucket being sold for Rs67,000

Netizens react to bathroom bucket being sold for Rs67,000
32-year-old marries 17-year-old boy in India, commission asks for nullification of marriage

32-year-old marries 17-year-old boy in India, commission asks for nullification of marriage
Video: People stuck mid-air in cable car trolleys in India horrifies netizens

Video: People stuck mid-air in cable car trolleys in India horrifies netizens
Watch: Elephant slaps girl in her face

Watch: Elephant slaps girl in her face
Teenage gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school

Teenage gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school
UAE announces Gulf's first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf's first known case of monkeypox
Sheep sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing a woman

Sheep sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing a woman

Latest

view all