Watch: Man gives monkey CPR, saves its life

Taxi-driver gives monkey CPR.— Screengrab via Twitter/@The Sun

In an incredibly heartwarming moment, a taxi driver was seen rescuing and saving the life of a monkey by giving it cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The Sun reported the incident by publishing a video of it. Reportedly, the man saw the monkey being attacked by dogs and found the primate laying lifeless on the ground.

He rushed to the scene in order to save the monkey and can be seen trying desperately, giving aggressive chest compressions. The taxi driver also gives the monkey artificial ventilation.

After multiple attempts, the monkey finally regains breath, as if coming back to life. The man lets go a sigh of relief and happily hugs the monkey.

A touched user commented: "kiss of life."

"So incredible," said another.



