Wednesday May 25 2022
Man fulfils dream of becoming a dog, pays 2 million yen

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Man fulfils dream of becoming a collie dog. — Twitter/@zeppetJP
In another bizarre incident, a Japanese man fulfilled his dream of becoming a dog. And to look like a dog, he paid a large sum of money for a "life-sized" dog costume.

The man commissioned a professional agency named Zeppet and asked it to make him a costume of a Collie — which is a dog breed, NDTV reported.

The company took 40 days to make the costume and charged more than two million yen for it.

Talking about why he chose to become a collie, the man said: "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog."

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, the company said: "At the request of an individual, we made a dog modelling suit. Modelled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs like a real dog."


