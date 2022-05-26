 
sports
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Babar Azam wants ICC to review COVID-19 policies now that things are 'back to normal'

Thursday May 26, 2022

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam speaking during a press conference. — Geo.tv
  • Babar Azam suggests ICC should review COVID-19-related policies.
  • Says bowlers in particular have faced a challenging situation during COVID-19.
  • Says bowlers should get the most credit.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) review its COVID-19-related policies now that the situation is "back to normal".

The skipper told Geo News that bowlers in particular faced a challenging situation during COVID-19. 

"We have indeed encountered various obstacles as a result of COVID-19, but things are finally returning to normal. And now is the time to assess how we fared throughout the pandemic and how we intend to proceed," he said.

According to Babar Azam, each country was in a different predicament because each had its own policy that had to be followed. Thus, he said every country faced its own set of challenges.

He said that West Indies had a weekly quarantine, while England had a five-day quarantine and the team had to do 14 days of quarantine in New Zealand as the country reported several positive cases, including cases from the West Indies.

He said that credit goes to the players who gave it their all and did not let themselves down.

He said that as a captain and match winner, he wouldn't be ashamed to say that in the days of dealing with COVID-19 related challenges, the bowlers should be given the most credit.

The use of saliva is required to polish the ball and make it swing, but bowlers were unable to use this technique, he explained, adding that the ball does not shine with the use of sweat as it does with saliva.

