 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to meet estranged father despite major stroke

Thursday May 26, 2022

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. suffered a major stroke earlier this week, however, a royal expert thinks its unlikely to make the Duchess of Sussex consider a reunion.

After it was reported on Tuesday that Thomas was hospitalised following a stroke in Tijuana, Mexico, many royal fans took to social media to urge Meghan to give her relationship with her father a chance.

However, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said that the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to fold because ‘she is in a no-win situation whatever she does.’

Talking to Entertainment Daily, Seward said: “… It sounds that her father is making a recovery albeit not enough to travel. It would be a good moment for them to make up but it is an impossible situation for her as she might feel he could use any potential meetings to his own advantage.”

Thomas Sr. was also scheduled to visit the UK to join in on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities this week before suffering the stroke. 

