 
pakistan
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

PPP's Nasir Hussain takes responsibility for bearing all expenses of martyred constable's family

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Forests, and Religious Affairs Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday announced to financially support the family of martyred constable Kamal Ahmed for the next 10 years. 

The minister sent Rs250,000 to the family of the victim and promised a monthly relief of Rs40,000. 

Taking to Twitter, Hussain said: "When I contacted the constable's brother and told him that I'd take responsibility for all the expenses of the family for the next 10 years, it boosted his morale."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also announced a relief package for the victim's family. 

Punjab Police late Monday raided the houses of several PTI leaders, and during a raid on one of the PTI leader's houses in Lahore's Model Town, police constable Kamal Ahmed was shot in the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

— Thumbnail image: Provincial Assembly of Sindh website/Screengrab

More From Pakistan:

One killed, three injured after private hotel's roof collapses: rescue sources

One killed, three injured after private hotel's roof collapses: rescue sources
Govt announces increase in petrol price by Rs30 in bid to resume IMF programme

Govt announces increase in petrol price by Rs30 in bid to resume IMF programme
Multiple PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Asad Umar booked for riots in Islamabad

Multiple PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Asad Umar booked for riots in Islamabad
O and A Level exams to resume from May 27 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

O and A Level exams to resume from May 27 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
No-confidence motion against CM Balochistan Bizenjo fails

No-confidence motion against CM Balochistan Bizenjo fails

Sartaj Aziz discourages revisiting 18th Amendment

Sartaj Aziz discourages revisiting 18th Amendment
Punjab schools' summer vacation to begin next month

Punjab schools' summer vacation to begin next month
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari appreciates Iran’s steadfast support for Kashmir cause

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari appreciates Iran’s steadfast support for Kashmir cause
Maryam Nawaz holds Imran Khan responsible for police constable's martyrdom

Maryam Nawaz holds Imran Khan responsible for police constable's martyrdom

Which celebrities attended PTI's 'Azadi March'?

Which celebrities attended PTI's 'Azadi March'?
PM Shehbaz rules out 'dictation' from Imran, says NA to make decision on elections

PM Shehbaz rules out 'dictation' from Imran, says NA to make decision on elections
Mother Teresa Award winner appointed PM's head of strategic reforms

Mother Teresa Award winner appointed PM's head of strategic reforms

Latest

view all