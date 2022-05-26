PPP's Nasir Hussain takes responsibility for bearing all expenses of martyred constable's family

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Forests, and Religious Affairs Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday announced to financially support the family of martyred constable Kamal Ahmed for the next 10 years.



The minister sent Rs250,000 to the family of the victim and promised a monthly relief of Rs40,000.

Taking to Twitter, Hussain said: "When I contacted the constable's brother and told him that I'd take responsibility for all the expenses of the family for the next 10 years, it boosted his morale."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also announced a relief package for the victim's family.

Punjab Police late Monday raided the houses of several PTI leaders, and during a raid on one of the PTI leader's houses in Lahore's Model Town, police constable Kamal Ahmed was shot in the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

— Thumbnail image: Provincial Assembly of Sindh website/Screengrab