Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Meghan Markle jetted off to Texas in 'personal capacity as a mother' says Sussex rep

Meghan Markle flew to Texas to pay her condolences to the families of the students shot in Robb Elementary School.

Meghan sported a baseball cap and a black mask at the venue. Before leaving, the Duchess of Sussex delivered bags filled with sandwiches and desserts to the volunteers of the community centre

A Sussex representative confirmed that the Duchess travelled to the memorial "in a personal capacity as a mother" in order to offer "her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief." 

A volunteer spoked about seeing Meghan at the venue, confessing "I had no idea who she was".

She added: "We were just talking about, you know, the situation and what happened what we were doing here. I told her about us giving out water to the people and feeding them."

"I even talked about my personal life, telling her about my son and my family and, you know, coming to Texas because she told me she was from Santa Barbara and I said, 'Well, you need to come to Texas!'" Contreras said.

Another volunteer added: "She was just really sweet.

"She just kind of walked in with her crew and started putting ice waters in the bucket with us and laying out chips for the people who were needing snacks before and after donating.

"It's funny, we didn't even know it was her until after she left and now we're so sad. I mean, to be honest, we thought she was our neighbor." 

