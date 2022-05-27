 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘rehearsed and prepped’ before taking the stand? Expert weighs in

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Amber Heard ‘rehearsed and prepped’ before taking the stand? Expert weighs in
Amber Heard ‘rehearsed and prepped’ before taking the stand? Expert weighs in

Legal experts weigh in on whether Amber Heard was ‘rehearsed’ by her legal team before taking the stand.

Attorney Rachel Fiset made this observation in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

He spoke of the rumour regarding Amber Heard’s ‘rehearsed’ and ‘consistent’ appearance during the testimony and offered some insight.

“I think Heard had a fairly consistent message and did not crumble during a very tough cross-examination,” he explained.

“In her direct, Heard set the stage for how she fell in love with Johnny and then recounted how their relationship devolved into volatility and abuse throughout its course.”

“For the most part, she sounded sincere in her love for him — and distraught as to the decline.”

But “Amber Heard's testimony felt a bit rehearsed but she has a lot to lose in this case and may have simply been more nervous.”

However, Fiset believes Ms Heard “may have [also] downplayed her role in the volatility of the relationship too much” given the actor’s admissions about abuse.

At the end of the day “She looked a bit” like “she focused on her audience — the jury — which could rub the jury the wrong way because it looks a bit contrived and at times she came across as overdoing it.”

More From Entertainment:

Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding

Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding
Archie and Lilibet will not accompany royals for Queen Thanksgiving service

Archie and Lilibet will not accompany royals for Queen Thanksgiving service
Kanye West’s fourth attorney quits representing rapper amid Kim Kardashian divorce suit

Kanye West’s fourth attorney quits representing rapper amid Kim Kardashian divorce suit

Alec Baldwin’s mother passes away: ‘My mother taught me about second acts’

Alec Baldwin’s mother passes away: ‘My mother taught me about second acts’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crafting a 'game plan' against further failures

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crafting a 'game plan' against further failures
Queen Elizabeth’s major records during 70 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth’s major records during 70 years on throne
Camille Vasquez for President! Depp lawyer hailed after intense Heard interrogation

Camille Vasquez for President! Depp lawyer hailed after intense Heard interrogation
Amber Heard tongue slips, admits to writing the op-ed for Johnny Depp: Watch

Amber Heard tongue slips, admits to writing the op-ed for Johnny Depp: Watch
Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?

Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?
Here’s how Amber Heard hopes to win Johnny Depp defamation case

Here’s how Amber Heard hopes to win Johnny Depp defamation case
Jennifer Aniston quips she went into ‘therapy’ after divorce with Brad Pitt at Ellen’s show

Jennifer Aniston quips she went into ‘therapy’ after divorce with Brad Pitt at Ellen’s show
Jennifer Lopez pens emotional tribute for her ‘partner in crime’ Ray Liotta

Jennifer Lopez pens emotional tribute for her ‘partner in crime’ Ray Liotta

Latest

view all