Amber Heard ‘rehearsed and prepped’ before taking the stand? Expert weighs in

Legal experts weigh in on whether Amber Heard was ‘rehearsed’ by her legal team before taking the stand.

Attorney Rachel Fiset made this observation in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

He spoke of the rumour regarding Amber Heard’s ‘rehearsed’ and ‘consistent’ appearance during the testimony and offered some insight.

“I think Heard had a fairly consistent message and did not crumble during a very tough cross-examination,” he explained.

“In her direct, Heard set the stage for how she fell in love with Johnny and then recounted how their relationship devolved into volatility and abuse throughout its course.”

“For the most part, she sounded sincere in her love for him — and distraught as to the decline.”

But “Amber Heard's testimony felt a bit rehearsed but she has a lot to lose in this case and may have simply been more nervous.”

However, Fiset believes Ms Heard “may have [also] downplayed her role in the volatility of the relationship too much” given the actor’s admissions about abuse.

At the end of the day “She looked a bit” like “she focused on her audience — the jury — which could rub the jury the wrong way because it looks a bit contrived and at times she came across as overdoing it.”