Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 81 sets new T20 Vitality Blast record

Wicketkeeper and batter of Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan sets a record in the T20 Vitality Blast. — Twitter/@ShariqHussain_

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has made his debut in the T20 Vitality Blast by scoring an unbeaten 81 runs in a memorable innings. The cricketer is currently in England representing Sussex County Cricket Club in county cricket.

T20 Vitality Blast is England's premium T20 tournament.



With the dazzling performance, Rizwan become the highest individual scorer among all the Pakistani batters who debuted in the T20VB tournament. The cricketer played a key role in bringing his county club's score to a satisfactory target.

Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings for Sussex and ended up with unbeaten 81 off 60 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Previously, Pakistani batter Umar Akmal had scored an unbeaten 76 runs in his debut T20 Vitality Blast match while representing Leicestershire CCc in 2015.