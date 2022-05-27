 
sports
Friday May 27 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 81 sets new T20 Vitality Blast record

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Friday May 27, 2022

Wicketkeeper and batter of Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan sets a record in the T20 Vitality Blast. — Twitter/@ShariqHussain_
Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has made his debut in the T20 Vitality Blast by scoring an unbeaten 81 runs in a memorable innings. The cricketer is currently in England representing Sussex County Cricket Club in county cricket.

T20 Vitality Blast is England's premium T20 tournament.

With the dazzling performance, Rizwan become the highest individual scorer among all the Pakistani batters who debuted in the T20VB tournament. The cricketer played a key role in bringing his county club's score to a satisfactory target. 

Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings for Sussex and ended up with unbeaten 81 off 60 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Previously, Pakistani batter Umar Akmal had scored an unbeaten 76 runs in his debut T20 Vitality Blast match while representing Leicestershire CCc in 2015.

Pakistan take unassailable lead against Sri Lanka in T20I

Veteran Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara succumbs to injuries

Pak vs WI ODI: PCB moves series from Pindi to Multan amid political unrest

Babar Azam wants ICC to review COVID-19 policies now that things are 'back to normal'

PAK vs SL: Pakistan women's cricket team serve as role model for young Pakistani girls

Pak vs WI: PCB wants govt guidelines on cricket series amid political unrest

Protestors auction fake noses of vandalised Ibrahimovic statue

Shan Masood says he wished to play county cricket because of 'high standards'

Ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt gets Singapore job

PCB announces 16-player squad for ODIs against West Indies

Pakistan to take on arch-rival India as Hockey Asia Cup starts today

Manchester City win Premier League title after epic fightback on final day

