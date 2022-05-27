 
Friday May 27 2022
Kim Kardashian gets an entire warehouse to keep her 30,000 clothes

Friday May 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian has sparked a frenzy among Kardashian fans after sharing a glimpse of her massive warehouse where the diva keeps nothing less than 30,000 clothes.

During the recent episode of the famed family’s Hulu show, the Skims founder took fans' insight into her collection of pieces she wore through her 15 years of career as a reality star.

"I'm on this really fun journey of just trying to figure out what my new fashion era's gonna be. I'm just hoping, honestly, to find a little bit of inspo today, because I have so much stuff and I've had so many different fashion eras," she said while showing off her entire warehouse.

"I love seeing all this stuff, so I just wanna see where I've been and where I wanna go,” she added,

Talking about redefining her style post-Kanye West influence, the 41-year-old diva said, “When it comes to my style, I've always had Kanye there as like this crutch to teach me so much about fashion

"The status of my relationship to Kanye hasn't really been clear to people because I was trying to figure it out too, and I'm ready to move on. But I think for so long, always depending on someone else, I forgot that I have an opinion too. And I forgot that I can make decisions too," she said. 

