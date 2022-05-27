 
Friday May 27 2022
Amber Heard asks Johnny Depp to 'leave' her 'alone' in final testimony

Friday May 27, 2022

Amber Heard returned to the stand one last time as she expressed her wish to move on after the trial and asked ex-husband Johnny Depp to leave her alone.

The Aquaman actor was the last witness of her multimillion-dollar defamation battle with Pirates of the Caribbean star where she told the court the effect of the trial on her.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day,” the actor said. "Even just coming into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world having the worst parts of my life, things that I have lived through, used to humiliate me.”

Heard stated that she has been receiving threats "regularly, if not daily" alleging that "People want to kill me, they tell me so… they want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."

“The harassment and the humiliation, the campaign against me that’s echoed every single day on social media, and now in front of cameras in the showroom — every single day I have to relive the trauma.”

Heard continued: "I'm not sitting in this courtroom snickering, I'm not sitting in this courtroom laughing. I'm not smiling and making snide jokes. I'm not. This is horrible. This is painful and this is humiliating for any human being to go through.

"And perhaps it's easy to forget that - I am a human being. And even though Johnny promised that I deserve this and promised he'd do this, I don't deserve this. I want to move on," Heard said in the court.

"I'm not a saint, I'm not trying to present myself as one, as you all know, but I selfishly found relief in… being able to advocate for others," she said as she pointed out that ever since the trial began, people have been "mocking her testimony."

Concluding her testimony, she said while crying, "I just want Johnny to leave me alone. I just want him to leave me alone."


