Friday May 27 2022
Kendall Jenner 'chopping a cucumber' yet again! Photo

Friday May 27, 2022

Kendall Jenner is back at slicing a cucumber again, days after a clip of her struggling to cut the green vegetable went viral.

On Thursday, the supermodel turned to Instagram story and posted a photo of sliced cucumber and a gleaming chef’s knife on a colourful cutting board.

She jokingly remarked in the caption, “Here we go again.”

Earlier this month, the reality star was ridiculed on social media for not being able to chop a vegetable properly, which she confessed in an episode of The Kardashians.

In the clip, Kendall came to meet her momager, Kris Jenner, after which the 26-year-old decided to make herself a snack.

Interestingly, the awkward way she held a knife to cut a cucumber left everyone in stitches. Her clip garnered millions of views on social media.

What’s more was that two of her sisters, Kylie and Khloe Kardashian, also made fun of her “culinary skills”. 

Two days ago, Khloe spoke on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast where she offered to give the supermodel some “chopping lessons”.

Kendall’s reattempt at cutting a cucumber showed her eagerness to learn this life hack as soon as possible.

