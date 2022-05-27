 
Johnny Depp’s 'life is at stake' after Amber Heard trial, claims lawyer

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, on Friday claimed in her closing argument that the actor’s life was at stake as his defamation suit against ex-Amber Heard nears its end.

The New York Post reported that in her closing statements, Vasquez, dressed in all-white, claimed that Heard had filed a ‘false report’ against Depp accusing him of domestic abuse.

She then continued that not only was Depp’s ‘good name’ and reputation was at stake, but also his life.

“What's at stake at this trial is a man's good name. More than that, what is at stake at this trial is a man's life: the life he's lost when he was accused of this heinous crime, and the life he could live when he is finally vindicated,” Vasquez said. 

