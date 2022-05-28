 
world
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Wife pays killer Rs12,00,000 to murder husband after 25 years of marriage

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

An Afghan policewoman wears handcuffs during a training session in a classroom at the Afghan National Police Academy in Kabul December 9, 2012.— Reuters
An Afghan policewoman wears handcuffs during a training session in a classroom at the Afghan National Police Academy in Kabul December 9, 2012.— Reuters

  • Accused wanted to marry her 29-year-old lover who she had met online.
  • DCP says that over 500 CCTV footage clips were scrutinised. 
  • Woman claims her husband was alcoholic who spent time flying kites.

A woman from India allegedly paid INR600,000 to a contract killer to murder her husband who she had been married to for 25 years, Hindustan Times reported. 

Reportedly, the accused, Zeeba Qureshi, 40, wanted to marry her 29-year-old lover who she had met online. Qureshi hired Vinit Goswami for the task. 

The deceased, Moinuddin Qureshi, was a workshop owner and was shot dead on May 17. His brother reported the case to the police. 

The deputy commissioner of Police said that a thorough investigation was conducted where 500 CCTV footage clips were scrutinised. Qureshi, her alleged lover, Shoaib, and Goswami were then arrested.

Qureshi told the police that she was married to her husband when she was a teenager. During the interrogation, she claimed that her husband was an alcoholic who spent time flying kites.

She said that she met Shoaib over Facebook two years ago and wanted to marry him. 

Allegedly, she encouraged Shoaib to murder her husband after which he contacted Goswami to take up the assignment. The killer charged INR600,000.

The sit of murder was populous which is why Shoaib himself helped the killer. The pair shot the victim dead and fled on a bike. 

More From World:

Shanghai edges towards COVID reopening as Beijing plans to ease curbs

Shanghai edges towards COVID reopening as Beijing plans to ease curbs
Disease experts call on WHO, govts for more action on monkeypox

Disease experts call on WHO, govts for more action on monkeypox
Bermuda Triangle cruise promises passengers full refund in case of disappearance

Bermuda Triangle cruise promises passengers full refund in case of disappearance
'Is it bad that I chose my dog over my girlfriend?'

'Is it bad that I chose my dog over my girlfriend?'
Three men steal 40 luxury cars in India in heist inspired by 'Fast and Furious'

Three men steal 40 luxury cars in India in heist inspired by 'Fast and Furious'
Global health emergency rules agreed at WHO meeting

Global health emergency rules agreed at WHO meeting
‘Evil’ like Texas massacre a reason to arm, not disarm: Trump

‘Evil’ like Texas massacre a reason to arm, not disarm: Trump
Palestinian teen martyred by Israel army in West Bank: ministry

Palestinian teen martyred by Israel army in West Bank: ministry
Seven Indian troops killed in accident near disputed border

Seven Indian troops killed in accident near disputed border
Puppy found with arrow pierced through neck, gets treatment

Puppy found with arrow pierced through neck, gets treatment
Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says
This new drug could cure baldness: study

This new drug could cure baldness: study

Latest

view all