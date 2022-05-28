Wife pays killer Rs12,00,000 to murder husband after 25 years of marriage

An Afghan policewoman wears handcuffs during a training session in a classroom at the Afghan National Police Academy in Kabul December 9, 2012.— Reuters

A woman from India allegedly paid INR600,000 to a contract killer to murder her husband who she had been married to for 25 years, Hindustan Times reported.

Reportedly, the accused, Zeeba Qureshi, 40, wanted to marry her 29-year-old lover who she had met online. Qureshi hired Vinit Goswami for the task.

The deceased, Moinuddin Qureshi, was a workshop owner and was shot dead on May 17. His brother reported the case to the police.

The deputy commissioner of Police said that a thorough investigation was conducted where 500 CCTV footage clips were scrutinised. Qureshi, her alleged lover, Shoaib, and Goswami were then arrested.

Qureshi told the police that she was married to her husband when she was a teenager. During the interrogation, she claimed that her husband was an alcoholic who spent time flying kites.

She said that she met Shoaib over Facebook two years ago and wanted to marry him.

Allegedly, she encouraged Shoaib to murder her husband after which he contacted Goswami to take up the assignment. The killer charged INR600,000.

The sit of murder was populous which is why Shoaib himself helped the killer. The pair shot the victim dead and fled on a bike.