Sunday May 29 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan 'nice event' to celebrate Lilibet birthday with Queen

Sunday May 29, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ensure the Queen is a part of their daughter Lilibet's first birthday.

Former royal editor Charles Rae has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark the occasion with a private meeting with the monarch.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Rae said: "Meghan is coming over with Harry, the children are also coming.

"There's going to be some sort of private meeting with the Queen on Saturday which happens to be Lilibet's birthday.

"She will be seeing her great-granddaughter for the very first time.

"That will be a nice event."

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds London also has put together the wax statues of Meghan and Harry alongside rest of the family members.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "With Harry and Meghan returning to the UK to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee it felt only right that our figures come together once more on our Royal Throne Room set to join in the family festivities.

"Our much-loved royal family figures have also been given an elegant new look ahead of the much-anticipated celebrations, decked out in their black tie finery to mark this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

"At Madame Tussauds London we have a long history with the royal family, with British monarchs doing us the honour of sitting for our artists since 1809.

"We're so proud this has continued into the 21th century and we can continue celebrating major milestones for Her Majesty the Queen."

