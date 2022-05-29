 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
Internet troll Amber Heard for taking 'imaginary' notes during Johnny Depp defamation trial

After six weeks of testimony, allegations, and explosive revelations, the jury has finally begun deliberations in the high-profile defamation battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia.

As the waiting for a verdict continues in the multi-million dollar defamation trial, several netizens are busy cross-examining the courtroom scenes on the internet.

A group of internet users has expressed concerns over the Aquaman actress, who was continuously seen writing down something on her notepad during witnesses' testimony in the trial.

A number of Depp’s fans shared several videos of Heard writing on the notepad. The video clips have taken the internet by storm, as Heard was seen pretending to do so for the cameras only.

Several videos are making rounds on the internet with close-up views, where it is clearly visible that Heard’s pen wasn’t even touching the notepad.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans started trolling Heard on the internet. “AMBER You should touch the paper with your pen,” one user wrote.

“Welp, this explains all the note taking. Imaginary just like the abuse. #TeamJohnnyDepp,” another wrote.


