 
amazing
Monday May 30 2022
By
Reuters

Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on construction site

By
Reuters

Monday May 30, 2022

The ruins of a Mayan site, called Xiol, are pictured after archaeologists have uncovered an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park in Kanasin, near Merida, Mexico May 26, 2022. Photo— REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez
The ruins of a Mayan site, called Xiol, are pictured after archaeologists have uncovered an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park in Kanasin, near Merida, Mexico May 26, 2022. Photo— REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

  • Researchers also located nearby burial grounds of adults and children.
  • Remains of marine life were also discovered in the area.
  • Xiol was discovered after construction began on an industrial park.

KANASIN: Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The site, called Xiol, has features of the Mayan Puuc style of architecture, archaeologists said, which is common in the southern Yucatan Peninsula but rare near Merida.

"We think more than 4,000 people lived around here," said Carlos Peraza, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation of the city, estimated to have been occupied from 600-900 A.D.

"There were people from different social classes, priests, scribes, who lived in these great palaces, and there were also the common people who lived in small buildings," Peraza said.

Researchers also located nearby burial grounds of adults and children, who were interred with obsidian and flint tools, offerings and other belongings.

Remains of marine life were also discovered in the area, suggesting the city's inhabitants complemented their agricultural-based diets by fishing along the nearby coast.

Xiol was discovered after construction began on an industrial park. That will still be built, though the archaeological remains will be preserved, according to the owners of the land.

"With time, urban sprawl (in the area) has grown and many of the archaeological remains have been destroyed, but even we as archaeologists are surprised, because we did not expect to find a site so well preserved," Peraza said.

More From Amazing:

'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale

'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale
Scientists make way for gene-edited tomatoes as vegan source of vitamin D

Scientists make way for gene-edited tomatoes as vegan source of vitamin D
Rio's urban gardens produce healthy food for the poor

Rio's urban gardens produce healthy food for the poor
´How to murder your husband´ writer on trial for murder of husband

´How to murder your husband´ writer on trial for murder of husband
Migrant nail salon workers in New York strive for better future

Migrant nail salon workers in New York strive for better future
Mysterious metal balls 'rain' petrifies citizens in India

Mysterious metal balls 'rain' petrifies citizens in India
Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused

Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused
Scientists successfully grow plants in soil from the Moon

Scientists successfully grow plants in soil from the Moon
Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center

Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center
'Is this made for hulk?': World's largest pen is as tall as a giraffe

'Is this made for hulk?': World's largest pen is as tall as a giraffe
Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume

Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume
Alligator enjoys Diet Coke in couple's garage

Alligator enjoys Diet Coke in couple's garage

Latest

view all