Wife thrashes husband for not bringing samosas

Domestic dispute over samosas in India turns into dramatic village brawl

September 04, 2025

A representational image of samosas. — Pixabay
A domestic dispute over samosas turned into a dramatic village brawl in India's Uttar Pradesh, leaving a man hospitalised and four family members facing attempt-to-murder charges, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on August 30 in Sehrapur village, when Shivam, a resident of Anandpur, failed to bring samosas for his wife, Sangeeta. 

The argument, which began as a seemingly minor disagreement, escalated quickly when Sangeeta reportedly summoned her parents — Usha and Ramladaite — and her maternal uncle, Ramotar, the following day.

A panchayat was convened on August 31 in the presence of a former village head, Avdhesh Sharma, but the meeting turned violent, with Shivam being attacked by his wife and her relatives. 

According to police, Shivam’s mother, Vijay Kumari, later submitted a written complaint, prompting authorities to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of attempt to murder.

Officials said a video of the attack has gone viral on social media, showing the victim and his family members being beaten. The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment, and police say further investigation into the case is currently underway.

