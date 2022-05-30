Sri Lanka finally ready to host Asia Cup from August 24 amid political crisis

Asia cup 2022 — Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Weeks after the economic uncertainty and political turmoil in Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan cricket board is now eager to start the Asia Cup T20 Cricket on the new dates — August 24 to September 7, 2022 — and has sought the agreement of participating countries, The News reported Monday.

The ACC has been compelled to evaluate a variety of possibilities, including schedule changes, due to recent economic uncertainty in Sri Lanka, the event's host country.



The Asia Cup, which will feature Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and one of the qualifiers, might now start on August 24.

"Adjustments in the dates are made following a request received by the SL Board from a couple of participating teams, including Pakistan, on the possible clash of international fixtures. Pakistan are to host England for seven T20 Internationals in the latter part of September. If Asia Cup goes ahead on the new dates of August 24 and ends on September 7, it would be perfect from Pakistan’s perspective as the team will be back home well in time for the start of the T20 series against England," a source told The News

India won the latest edition of the competition, which alternates between ODI and T20 cricket forms. The 2020 edition has been postponed because to the COVID-19 epidemic. The 2020 edition was intended to be held in Sri Lanka, however the pandemic forced the event to be postponed to 2021, then 2022.

Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup, which was initially scheduled to take place in 2022. A qualifier will join the top teams for the Asia Cup, in addition to the top five cricket-playing Asian countries.

Pakistani cricketers have a busy schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be contested in Australia in November. The national cricket squad will compete in the Asia Cup T20 from September 1 to 17.

The England series is set to begin on or around September 15th. Pakistan and England will play seven Twenty20 matches, which might last until the first week of October. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and hosts New Zealand will compete in the tri-series ahead of the World Cup T20 in Australia.