President Alvi approves Baligh Ur Rehman’s appointment as Punjab governor

Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman. — National Assembly of Pakistan website

ISLAMABAD: After rejecting the summary twice, President Arif Alvi Monday approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the governor of Punjab.



President Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

On May 21, President Alvi had urged PM Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of the new governor as there was no occasion to propose a new appointment.

In response to the premier’s summary about appointing a new governor, the president had reiterated that "the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”, as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution.

However, sources had said that the premier has asserted that Baligh Ur Rehman will be the governor of Punjab.



According to sources, the premier had maintained that if the president does not respond within 10 days, Rehman will take oath as governor of Punjab as the summary has been sent to the president for the second time.