Monday May 30 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle require ‘intimate shots of Queen’ for Netflix ratings boost

Monday May 30, 2022

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be needing ‘intimate shots’ of the Queen, and Netflix won’t be ‘easy to please’.

Royal author and biographer Tina Brown made this claim in a piece for The Sun.

She wrote, “Netflix cameras have followed them to New York and Holland for the recent Invictus Games.”

“What’s missing are intimate shots of the Sussexes with the Queen. Hollywood surely needs that proximity to justify the huge budget.”

“And the Sussexes need the shots to boost their lucrative but waning status as royals.”

