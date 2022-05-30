 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning Lilibet’s birthday at UK home: Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, is turning one next week just as Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations roll out!

As per The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to fly over to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee just in time for Lilibet’s birthday, with the 96-year-old monarch clearing her schedule to meet her great-grandchild for the first time.

As per sources, a first birthday bash is being planned for Lilibet at Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, where they will be staying during their visit.

The Queen reportedly originally had plans to attend to the Epsom Derby this weekend, however, given that it will mark her first meeting with Lilibet, she will now skip the event with Princess Anne stepping in for her instead.

Lilibet, named after the Queen’s nickname given to her by the late Prince Philip, is yet to meet her royal relatives, given that she was born in the US and hasn’t had a chance to visit the UK with her parents.

In contrast, her older brother, Archie, was born in the UK, and met the Queen just two days later. 


