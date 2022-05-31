 
amazing
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Man walks on wing of abandoned plane

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Man walks on retired Boeing aircraft—Screengrab via Instagram/@earthpix
Man walks on retired Boeing aircraft—Screengrab via Instagram/@earthpix

An incredible and shocking video of a man walking on a stranded plane's wing, looking over a high cliff in Bali, Indonesia, is going viral. 

Bali is popular among tourists for its lush green hills and exquisite scenery. 

A video on Instagram, posted by EarthPix, shows a photographer, Koming Darmawan, strolling on the wing of a "retired Boeing aircraft".

According to the post, it is located near Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency and is soon to be turned into a tourist site. 

While some social media users thought it was adventurous and enjoyed the view, others found it scary and anxiety-inducing.

A user wrote: "My knees went weak watching him go to the end."

Another said: "I swear if I was the one walking I would fall down directly."

"No thank you," said another.

"My heart just dropped," a user chimed in.

"I’m panicking just watching," echoed another. 

More From Amazing:

Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on construction site

Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on construction site
'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale

'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale
Scientists make way for gene-edited tomatoes as vegan source of vitamin D

Scientists make way for gene-edited tomatoes as vegan source of vitamin D
Rio's urban gardens produce healthy food for the poor

Rio's urban gardens produce healthy food for the poor
´How to murder your husband´ writer on trial for murder of husband

´How to murder your husband´ writer on trial for murder of husband
Migrant nail salon workers in New York strive for better future

Migrant nail salon workers in New York strive for better future
Mysterious metal balls 'rain' petrifies citizens in India

Mysterious metal balls 'rain' petrifies citizens in India
Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused

Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused
Scientists successfully grow plants in soil from the Moon

Scientists successfully grow plants in soil from the Moon
Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center

Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center
'Is this made for hulk?': World's largest pen is as tall as a giraffe

'Is this made for hulk?': World's largest pen is as tall as a giraffe
Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume

Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume

Latest

view all