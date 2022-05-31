Watch: Man walks on wing of abandoned plane

Man walks on retired Boeing aircraft—Screengrab via Instagram/@earthpix

An incredible and shocking video of a man walking on a stranded plane's wing, looking over a high cliff in Bali, Indonesia, is going viral.

Bali is popular among tourists for its lush green hills and exquisite scenery.

A video on Instagram, posted by EarthPix, shows a photographer, Koming Darmawan, strolling on the wing of a "retired Boeing aircraft".

According to the post, it is located near Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency and is soon to be turned into a tourist site.

While some social media users thought it was adventurous and enjoyed the view, others found it scary and anxiety-inducing.

A user wrote: "My knees went weak watching him go to the end."

Another said: "I swear if I was the one walking I would fall down directly."

"No thank you," said another.

"My heart just dropped," a user chimed in.



"I’m panicking just watching," echoed another.

