'The Conjuring' haunted house sold for $1.5 million

The living room of “The Conjuring” house. —Blueflash Photography/Mott & Chace/Sotheby’s International Realty

House sold for 27% more than its actual asking price.

Site is known for cases of murders and suicides.

Sellers had bought home for $439,000 in 2019, gain 250% profit.

The farmhouse where the famous 2013 horror movie "The Conjuring" was shot has been sold for more than $1.5 million, reported Global News.

The house sold for 27% more than its actual asking price. Allegedly, terrifying supernatural incidents took place in the house in the 1970s with the Perron family which were then dramatised in the movie.

The movie shows a family that moves into their dream house in Rhode Island. Soon, however, the family witnesses multiple horrifying activities. As a result, paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren are hired by the family to deal with the evil spirits.

The house is located at 1677 Round Top Rd. in Burrillville, Rhode Island.

The site is known for cases of murders and suicides. Many still believe that it is haunted by spirits.

Boston real estate developer Jacqueline Nuñez was not bothered by the legends, however.

Nuñez put up the house on sale, asking $1.2 million for the three-bedroom, 3,100-sq.-ft residence.

The sellers, who had bought the home for $439,000 in 2019, gained a 250% profit on reselling, said Global News.

“I’m not afraid of the house,” Nuñez said before jokingly saying, “Ask me again in a year.”