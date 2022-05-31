 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith, in a resurfaced video, revealed Tupac Shakur once proposed to his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, but his mom did not say yes.

Jaden, during an interview with radio personality Big Boy in 2018, discussed his mother’s relationship with Shakur, who was shot and killed in 1996 at the age of 25. He is widely considered one of the most influential rappers of all time. 

After spotting a photo of the late artist in the studio, the 23-year-old said: “I’m looking at this picture right here of Tupac on the shirt right there, and Tupac asked to marry my mom. And she was like: "Pac, we’re best friends."

The recollection prompted Big Boy to joke: “Well, they say marry your best friend, but I’m glad they didn’t,” a sentiment Smith agreed with while laughing.

The clip went viral on YouTube after Will Smith slapped to Chris Rock at Oscars for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the clip, Smith was asked about his experience growing up with famous stars, and the pressures associated with his parents’ fame, as well as how he has managed to create his “own lane”.

Pinkett Smith and Shakur were childhood friends, with the pair growing up together before attending the same performing arts school in Baltimore, Maryland.

More From Entertainment:

George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT’s ending in finale season

George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT’s ending in finale season
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial verdict: Jury starts first full day of deliberations

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial verdict: Jury starts first full day of deliberations
Princess Charlene shows 'no happiness' with Albert: Body language expert

Princess Charlene shows 'no happiness' with Albert: Body language expert
Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub

Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plummet in UK popularity poll ahead of visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plummet in UK popularity poll ahead of visit
Meghan Markle ‘freaking out’ about upcoming Jubilee trip. Here’s why

Meghan Markle ‘freaking out’ about upcoming Jubilee trip. Here’s why
Prince William, Kate Middleton will skip Lilibet’s birthday for royal trip

Prince William, Kate Middleton will skip Lilibet’s birthday for royal trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp's fans bring Pirates of the Caribbean boat in front of courthouse as jury deliberates

Johnny Depp's fans bring Pirates of the Caribbean boat in front of courthouse as jury deliberates
Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’
Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch

Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch

Latest

view all