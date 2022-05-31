Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith, in a resurfaced video, revealed Tupac Shakur once proposed to his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, but his mom did not say yes.



Jaden, during an interview with radio personality Big Boy in 2018, discussed his mother’s relationship with Shakur, who was shot and killed in 1996 at the age of 25. He is widely considered one of the most influential rappers of all time.

After spotting a photo of the late artist in the studio, the 23-year-old said: “I’m looking at this picture right here of Tupac on the shirt right there, and Tupac asked to marry my mom. And she was like: "Pac, we’re best friends."

The recollection prompted Big Boy to joke: “Well, they say marry your best friend, but I’m glad they didn’t,” a sentiment Smith agreed with while laughing.

The clip went viral on YouTube after Will Smith slapped to Chris Rock at Oscars for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the clip, Smith was asked about his experience growing up with famous stars, and the pressures associated with his parents’ fame, as well as how he has managed to create his “own lane”.

Pinkett Smith and Shakur were childhood friends, with the pair growing up together before attending the same performing arts school in Baltimore, Maryland.

