 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to spoil’ Jubilee with royal feuds

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to spoil’ Jubilee with royal feuds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to spoil’ Jubilee with royal feuds

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may ruin the Queen’s Jubilee with their ongoing tiffs with the Firm.

Former royal protection officer, Simon Morgan made this observation.

Mr Morgan, who now runs a security business of his own spoke of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK, as well as their visible absence from many official events.

While offering a possible explanation for the decision he was quoted saying, “If they are staying at Frogmore Cottage they are going to be extremely secure there and that may be why they are not doing anything away from the main Platinum Jubilee events because they will not have protection for that".

He also went on to say, The jubilee is one of the highest risk events for years - and the Met have a duty of care to protect those attending, especially the royal family and foreign dignitaries."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘lacking compassion’ while Thomas Markle struggles

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘lacking compassion’ while Thomas Markle struggles
Prince Charles, Diana made history at Palace balcony

Prince Charles, Diana made history at Palace balcony
Halsey’s record label backtracks after TikTok drama

Halsey’s record label backtracks after TikTok drama
Liam Payne takes a jibe at Gigi Hadid’s old tweet referring Zayn Malik as ‘respectful man’

Liam Payne takes a jibe at Gigi Hadid’s old tweet referring Zayn Malik as ‘respectful man’
Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed

Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed
ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’

ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’
Glee star Matthew Morrison dismissed from SYTCD show: Here's why

Glee star Matthew Morrison dismissed from SYTCD show: Here's why
Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’

Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’
Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen

Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen
'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'

'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'
Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear

Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear
Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

Latest

view all