Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to spoil’ Jubilee with royal feuds

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may ruin the Queen’s Jubilee with their ongoing tiffs with the Firm.

Former royal protection officer, Simon Morgan made this observation.

Mr Morgan, who now runs a security business of his own spoke of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK, as well as their visible absence from many official events.

While offering a possible explanation for the decision he was quoted saying, “If they are staying at Frogmore Cottage they are going to be extremely secure there and that may be why they are not doing anything away from the main Platinum Jubilee events because they will not have protection for that".

He also went on to say, The jubilee is one of the highest risk events for years - and the Met have a duty of care to protect those attending, especially the royal family and foreign dignitaries."