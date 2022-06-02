Depp-Heard trial judge Penny's 'Winnie the Pooh' photo goes viral: 'She needs a hug'

Depp-Heard trial judge Penny spotted with 'Winnie the Pooh' bag: 'She needs a hug and vacation'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sensational defamation trial judge, Penny Azcarate is being lauded for her just work during the proceedings.

In a surfaced photo, Judge Penny was spotted strolling on the streets with her adorable Winnie the Pooh bag.

The now viral photo, garnered love from fans around the world, making the judge into a worldwide celebrity.

"#judgepenneyforpresident Seriously, anybody who can control with that circus and still smile could do wonders for America!!" began one fan.

"Judge Penny is goals!! This is an example to women right here," wrote one user.



"An ex-marine judge with a Winnie the Pooh bag. My life is now complete lol," added one.

"Probably needs a long vacation," wrote a third while another added: "She needs a hug and a vacation."



A supporter added: "This is how a judge should act during a trial. She was fair and funny, played no favorites nor did she put up with garbage, soft spoken but clear and firm. Supreme Court could use someone like her."



"She Needs a mega pint after all that," quipped a netizen.

