Thursday Jun 02 2022
Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony to mark Jubilee

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Queen Elizabeth appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off
Queen Elizabeth appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations officially kick off today, June 2.

As per BBC, the 96-year-old monarch was reportedly seen inspecting the returning troops from the Trooping the Colour ceremony from earlier in the day.

The Queen was joined on the balcony by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, and was welcomed with jubilant cheers from the crowds lining the London streets for the Jubilee holidays.

Speculation about the Queen’s health were also laid to rest as the monarch took to the balcony looking healthy and resplendent in a light powder purple suit for the occasion.

Earlier, it was reported that several arrests were made just before the Trooping the Colour ceremony started.

As per ITV, the Metropolitan Police made numerous arrests after a certain group attempted to crash and enter the ceremonial route of the Trooping the Colour parade before it took off.

Members of the group were pulled away from the bath of a marching military band as they paraded along the route near Buckingham Palace early on Thursday. 

