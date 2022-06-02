Fish jumps into man's mouth, wiggling down his windpipe

A fisherman had to undergo emergency surgery after a fish jumped down his throat. — New York Post

Unidentified angler was spearfishing in fresh water.

Five-inch interloper coincidentally leaps out of water for some air.

It tries to swim out of man's throat through his nose.

In a rare incident, a fish hopped out of the water into a fisherman's mouth, slipping to his throat, and got stuck there, reported New York Post.

The unidentified angler who was spearfishing in fresh water had to be rushed to the ER to remove the critter surgically.

“The chances of this happening are very low,” an officer at the hospital treating the patient said.

Reportedly, the 5-inch interloper coincidentally leapt out of the water for some air and jumped into his mouth. It wiggled down into the angler's windpipe, restricting his oxygen supply.

"I have never seen this kind of case before," said the officer.

The fish attempted to swim out of the man's throat through his nose which is why it got stuck between his throat and nasal cavity.

Doctors helped the man at the right time and extracted the animal.

“Our doctors worked hard to minimise damage to the patient’s organs,” an official said. “They have successfully saved the patient.”

