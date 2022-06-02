 
world
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

'More compassionate than humans': Hen protects kittens during storm

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

A hen taking care of frightened kittens during a storm.—Twitter/@buitengebieden
A hen taking care of frightened kittens during a storm.—Twitter/@buitengebieden

In a heart-touching event, a hen was pictured protecting and taking care of kittens, reportedly scared during a storm, by covering them with her fur and wings.

She can be seen fully hugging them with her body while they squirm in her warmth.

As the picture went viral on social media, it gained significant traction from users across the globe. 

The post has 12,000 retweets and more than 102,000 likes.

A user said: "This picture should turn everyone vegan."

Some users pointed out how animals were better than humans.

"Animals are so much more compassionate than people," said another.

Another user said: "This kind of instinct comes up in most animals where you least expected it, even in Lions but the instinct appeared to have died in humans."


