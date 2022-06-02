 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed as inspector-general of Sindh Police

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon. — Twitter/File
Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon. — Twitter/File 

  • Ghulam Memon is currently a 21-grade officer.
  • Sindh government recommended his name for IG Sindh's post, per police sources.
  • Ghulam Nabi has also been posted as an additional IG Special Branch.

The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon — who is currently a 21-grade officer of the Police Service of Pakistan — as Inspector-General (IG) Police Sindh.

According to the notification, Ghulam Nabi is working as an additional IG in Karachi. 

Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed as inspector-general of Sindh Police

The police sources said that the Sindh government recommended Nabi's name for the IG Sindh's position. "Several names were under consideration by the federal cabinet for this post," the sources added.  

Ghulam Nabi has also been posted as an additional IG Special Branch.

More From Pakistan:

'Leaving no one behind': Panel emphasises on creating awareness regarding persons with disabilities

'Leaving no one behind': Panel emphasises on creating awareness regarding persons with disabilities
Google introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan

Google introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan
Supreme Court returns PTI's plea seeking protection for Islamabad march

Supreme Court returns PTI's plea seeking protection for Islamabad march
Imran Khan vows to remain undeterred till fresh elections are announced

Imran Khan vows to remain undeterred till fresh elections are announced
Maryam Nawaz lambastes Imran Khan for talking about splitting country into three parts

Maryam Nawaz lambastes Imran Khan for talking about splitting country into three parts
ECP delays issuing notification for reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

ECP delays issuing notification for reserved seats in Punjab Assembly
Long march: Imran Khan granted three-week transit bail from Peshawar High Court

Long march: Imran Khan granted three-week transit bail from Peshawar High Court
Punjab now has a mobile app you can report problems on when meeting jailed loved ones

Punjab now has a mobile app you can report problems on when meeting jailed loved ones
Imran Khan juxtaposes his decision to call off long march with Hudaibiya Agreement

Imran Khan juxtaposes his decision to call off long march with Hudaibiya Agreement
Karachi superstore fire rages even after a day

Karachi superstore fire rages even after a day
PM Shehbaz Sharif warns Imran Khan not to speak about Pakistan's division

PM Shehbaz Sharif warns Imran Khan not to speak about Pakistan's division
Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM amid controversy over appointment

Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM amid controversy over appointment

Latest

view all