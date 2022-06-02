Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed as inspector-general of Sindh Police

Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon. — Twitter/File

Ghulam Memon is currently a 21-grade officer.

Sindh government recommended his name for IG Sindh's post, per police sources.

Ghulam Nabi has also been posted as an additional IG Special Branch.

The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon — who is currently a 21-grade officer of the Police Service of Pakistan — as Inspector-General (IG) Police Sindh.

According to the notification, Ghulam Nabi is working as an additional IG in Karachi.

The police sources said that the Sindh government recommended Nabi's name for the IG Sindh's position. "Several names were under consideration by the federal cabinet for this post," the sources added.

Ghulam Nabi has also been posted as an additional IG Special Branch.