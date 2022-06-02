 
COAS Gen Bajwa lauds efforts of formations deployed across Balochistan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressed participants of Command and Staff College in Quetta, Pakistan. — ISPR
  • Gen Bajwa appreciates faculty for honing professional skills of students.
  • He also visits Corps Headquarters.
  • He lauds commendable efforts of formations deployed across Balochistan.

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Command and Staff College where he met the faculty and addressed participants of the college, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

According to the statement, COAS Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

During his visit, the army chief appreciated the faculty members for honing the professional skills of students. He also urged the course participants to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges, and the latest technological advancements and focus on professional pursuits.

Later, General Bajwa also visited the Corps Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in the province. 

He lauded the commendable efforts of formations deployed across the province for providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities including smooth conduct of local bodies elections in the province.

