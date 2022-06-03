Government planning to file treason case against Imran Khan over chaos in PTI's long march

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chairs a meeting of a cabinet sub committee. (From left) Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman. Photo — APP

Govt officials discuss plan to file treason case against Imran Khan over 'Azadi March'

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chairs meeting of cabinet special committee.

Cabinet's sub committee postpones meeting to deliberate over matter.

Key federal government officials deliberated over going ahead with filing treason charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan over PTI's May 25 'Azadi March' during a special committee meeting of the cabinet, Geo News reported Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the cabinet’s special committee meeting was chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, including Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and Islamabad Police IG Nasir Akbar were in attendance.

During the meeting, the interior minister, interior secretary and IG Islamabad briefed the participants on PTI’s ‘Azadi March’ held on May 25.

The participants deliberated over filing a case under the charges of sedition against former prime minister Imran Khan and the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed, the statement read.

“However, the committee postponed the meeting to deliberate over the matter further till June 6 to present its final recommendations before the federal cabinet,” the statement read.

During the meeting, Sanaullah urged the committee to recommend the federal cabinet file a treason case against Imran Khan.

“PTI’s long march was a fitna and fasad March, instead of ‘Azadi March’ as it was an armed uprising on the capital. Therefore, I urged the committee to recommend filing a treason case under section 124(A) of the CrPC [Code of Criminal Procedure] against Imran Khan and chief ministers of KP and GB,” he said.



While briefing the committee, the interior minister said a plan was made to siege and invade the capital with an armed force on May 25.

“With planning, around 2,500 miscreants were already sent to Islamabad and they tried to capture D-Chowk before the arrival of Imran Khan,” he said.



Sanaullah further said Imran Khan had violated the Supreme Court’s order and asked workers to reach D-chowk.

The interior minister told the committee that a group of armed people not only attacked police, Rangers and FC personnel, but also set trees and a metro station on fire.