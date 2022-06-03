'Indian policies discriminate against Muslims': US State Department report

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks on the release of the 2021 International Religious Freedom Report, accompanied by Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain, at the State Department. — AP

2021 was year of attacks on minority communities in India.

Attacks included incidents of "cow vigilantism" and arrest of non-Hindus.

India rejects report saying it won't allow foreign government to comment.

In its annual report to the Congress on international religious freedom, the US State Department said that 2021 was a year of attacks on the minority communities in India, especially Muslims.

The report was released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken which included separate chapters about the state of religious freedom and violations in all countries.

The report, delivered at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, said that the violations in India include killings, assaults, and intimidation.

“Attacks included incidents of ‘cow vigilantism’ against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade of beef,” said the India section of the report.



The report also noted the comments of the chief of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat.

“[...] he publicly stated that Hindus and Muslims in India had the same DNA and should not be differentiated by religion,” the report said.

Bhagwat had also said that Hinduism did not allow the killing of non-Hindus.

The report mentioned the arrest of non-Hindus for issuing comments that were perceived to be offensive to Hindus and Hinduism.



"Police arrested non-Hindus for making comments in the media or on social media that were considered offensive to Hindus or Hinduism," it said.

International NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) also said that the Indian government adopted policies that discriminated against Muslims.

It added that police did not take action against BJP supporters who were violent towards Muslims.

India Express reported that India had previously rejected the US claims saying that it will not allow a foreign government to establish facts about "its citizens’ constitutionally protected rights."