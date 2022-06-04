Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly the glam queen on the internet and her latest pictures are proof.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared photos from her day out on the water with her pals after welcoming her second child in February.

On Friday, the diva took the internet by storm after dropping snaps in which she was seen soaking up the sun in a plunging metallic silver swimsuit while enjoying her time on the boat.

"Lake life," she captioned the first post as she posed for the camera by leaning back on the vessel

She also shared a glimpse of herself taking a dip in the water with her friend Victoria Villarroel. "Brb went to mars," she captioned a carousel of images.

The Kardashians star also posted videos on her IG Story in which she was seen enjoying the water with her friends.

Her post garnered thousands of likes in no time. Fans also complimented the model, who gave birth to a baby boy four months ago. "Gorgeous," wrote one person, while another commented, "go off baby."

Kylie also shares a 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with her partner Travis Scott.