Watch: Are penguins chasing this butterfly or is the butterfly leading penguins?

Penguins chasing butterfly.—Twitter/@buitengebieden

In a rare video, a group of penguins was seen chasing a butterfly, jumping and walking in a funny but adorable manner, across the southern landscape.

The video has gone viral on the internet, amusing thousands of social media users.

The butterfly can be seen flying in front of the group while they follow it. The place where the video was captured is not mentioned.

While the video is only two seconds long, it has garnered 4.3 million views, with people saying it should have been longer.

The video almost has 174,000 likes with many replies.

A user provided a different perspective to the video saying: "Or a butterfly herding penguins."

A user said: "This (video) really needs to be longer.”

Another user jokingly said: “That butterfly is taunting them with its flying ability, and I love it!”

