Watch hundreds of students say goodbye to 72-year-old teacher

Teacher retires from school after 50 years. — Screengrab via Instagram/@katherineinmanhattan

An English teacher retired after serving in a school for 50 years which she joined at the young age of 22.

A heart-touching video of her last day at the school is circulating over social media, where hundreds of students say goodbye to her.

The video has been shared by the woman's daughter, Katherine, on Instagram.

The caption of the video read: "Wholesome teacher content. Congrats on retirement, mom."

The staff can be seen guiding her walk and students can be seen clapping and cheering for her while she wipes away her tears.

"Today was her last day. The entire school sent her off as she left the building one last time," Katherine said in the video.

More than a thousand people have liked the post.

With people's hearts touched, they left many comments on the post, appreciating the woman's services and mentioning how special teachers are.

A user said: "What an incredibly special moment. All minds and lives she has touched and influenced. Happy retirement. She has more than earned it."



"This is awesome. Your mom is clearly loved and made an impact on so many lives," commented another.

