Monday Jun 06 2022
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Pak vs WI: Fans share fun moment with Hassan Ali during practice

MMAM Muzamil Asif

Monday Jun 06, 2022

MULTAN: Pakistani all-rounder Hassan Ali, who is popular for his funny character, was seen having a light moment with fans and security officials on the sidelines of the Pakistan team's training camp ahead of the first ODI of Pakistan versus West Indies series, scheduled to be played here on June 8.

"Hassan Bhai, Hassan Bhai, ek selfie, ek selfie," people behind the stands' grill chanted when they saw the cricketer. The national pacer happily accepted their request and clicked some selfies with them.

A number of fans, including security officials, had their wishes fulfilled by the cricketer. Meanwhile, fans also wished Hassan "Eid Mubarak".

Thereafter, fans also chanted for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but the cricketers were busy in training.

The green shirts trained for four hours continuously under the supervision of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

It must be noted here that the West Indies squad reached here on Monday afternoon. They will start their training tomorrow, June 7, alongside the Pakistan team. Both the teams are scheduled to train at 5pm PST.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

WEST INDIES: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

