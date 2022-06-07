Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner

Johnny Depp is relishing every moment of his newfound victory!

The actor, who is currently touring UK with Jeff Beck for musical performances, made a pit stop at a Birmingham restaurant, where he splashed a whopping amount on food and tips.

According to Daily Mail, the Pirates of the Caribean star spend a huge £50,000 on an Indian curry before heavily tipping the staff for their services.

Depp and Beck also enjoyed various cocktails and a Rosé champagne.

Depp's celebration comes after he won defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax, Viriginia.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," wrote Depp in his winning statement.

"All in the blink of an eye.

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," Depp declared.