Ozzy Osbourne eager to perform again following major health scare

Ozzy Osbourne expressed thoughts on holding the mic again after retiring due to major health struggles.

In a new episode of his SiriusXM podcast Ozzy Speaks, the 75-year-old expressed eagerness to perform again after announcing retirement from tour back in February 2023.

Weighing in on his battle with tumor, the heavy metal singer reflected on his stem cell treatment and confessed, “The thing is, you have [stem cell injected], and you go, 'I don't feel that great,' but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it."

However, despite his battles with Parkinson’s Disease and multiple back surgeries, the Prince of Darkness remains resolute in his music aspirations as he shared, “I’d like to do a gig without falling over”, before lamenting over media’s misinterpretation of his health update.

“The press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm not dying”, the Paranoid singer added, “Come on, guys. Haven't I had it bad enough already?”.

Instead, Osbourne refused to be defined by his ailment and shared an optimistic approach towards future as he admitted, “I want to still carry on, you know? I can't redo what I've done, but I wasn't ready to throw the towel in when I did”.

Notable to mention, after talking about Parkinson’s disease in 2020, the Black Sabbath’s lead vocalist later found a tumor during his fourth surgery to fix his 2019 fall.