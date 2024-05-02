Prince Harry invites Prince William to Invictus Games anniversary event: Insider

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to Prince William and rest of the royal family members to invite them to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



According to Us Weekly, after not talking to each other for years, the feuding brothers, Harry and William, may put their differences aside upon Duke’s arrival in UK.

Speaking with the publication, a source said that the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales “haven’t had a real conversation in months,” but things could change this month.

“The brothers haven’t spoken [but] there is potential for that,” the royal insider added. “[Harry] would be more than happy [to].”

The source eve claimed that Harry has “attempted to contact” the Royal family to invite them to the anniversary event of the Invictus Games to be held on May 8.

They also noted that the brothers, who reportedly haven’t talked since Harry stepped down as working royal in 2020 alongside Meghan Markle, “are open” to seeing each other.