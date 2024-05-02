Kate, William don’t want Harry, Meghan feud to carry over to next generation: Source

Prince Harry is “open” to see his estranged brother Prince Harry after he touches down in the UK as he and Kate Middleton are “done with all the bad blood.”



As reported by Us Weekly, the Prince and Princess of Wales are ready to bury the hatchet as they don’t want their feud with the Sussexes to carry over to the next generation.

A source close to the situation spilt to the publication that Waleses want their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to have a bond with Harry and Meghan’s kids.

They said the cancer-stricken Princess of Wales is “willing” to talk to Harry upon his UK arrival as she is “done with all the bad blood.”

Following her tragic cancer diagnosis, Kate is ready to put her feud with Meghan and Harry behind her. The insider said the decision was also made for the sake of their children.

“They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” they added.

Kate and William “want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake,” the insider said, adding that the Sussexes also feel the same way.

“Obviously the duke and duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins,” the publication stated.