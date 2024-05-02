King Charles hopes Harry, William will ‘finally’ heal their rift in May

King Charles reportedly eager to see his feuding sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, reconcile following years-long rift.



A source spilt to Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex has invited the Prince of Wales to the anniversary service of his Invictus Games, igniting hopes of a royal reconciliation.

While it is still uncertain whether or not William would accept the alleged invite, the insider revealed that Charles is “ready for his sons to make up.”

They said the cancer-stricken King is “eager to spend more time with his grandchildren,” referring to Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Charles has “always wanted William and Harry to make amends,” the tipster shared, adding that he “very much hopes that his sons will finally heal their rift.”

Another source told the publication that Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also “willing” to talk to Harry upon his UK arrival as she is “done with all the bad blood.”