Meghan Markle is afraid of ‘naive’ Prince Harry

Experts believe Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry’s hopes for the future to be very naive.

Insights into this have been shared by an inside source that is well-placed within the Royal inner circle.

According to their findings, “[Meghan] knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship, and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it.”

The source that cites familiarity with Meghan Markle herself made the revelations while interviewing with OK magazine.

At the time they also went as far as to add, “But she thinks Harry is being naive and that he still can’t trust William.”

All in all “she’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again and William will use him,” the source also added before signing off.