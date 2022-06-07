Man in India chops wife's hand after she pursues dream job as nurse

Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 1, 2017.—Reuters

Husband afraid wife's job may lead her to be posted in different city.

In 2018, victim starts studying nursing, lands job at private nursing home.

Sheikh drops wife to hospital and flees village, leaving severed hand behind.

A 26-year-old man in India's West Bengal cut his wife's hand after she got a job at a government hospital as a nurse, the Hindustan Times reported.

The accused, Sher Md Sheikh, was afraid his wife's job may lead her to be posted in a different part of the country.

The 24-year-old victim, Renu Khatoon, is admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital for treatment.

Khatun and Sheikh were married to each other in October 2017. In 2018, Khatun started studying nursing and landed a job at a private nursing home.

Later, against her husband's wishes, she applied for a government job. Her success led to a heated argument between the couple.

Sheikh, along with two accomplices, attacked his wife 1 am in the morning.

“The accused first put a pillow on her face to quiet down her screams and then chopped off her right hand,” a police official said citing Khatun's father's complaint.



Sheikh dropped his wife to the hospital and then fled the village, leaving the severed hand behind.

“It was my daughter’s dream to work as a nurse and serve society. Her dreams are shattered now. Since the day her name got impanelled, her husband threatened her that he would not allow her to work as a nurse,” the victim's father, Azizul Haque, said.