 
world
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Man in India chops wife's hand after she pursues dream job as nurse

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 1, 2017.—Reuters
Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 1, 2017.—Reuters

  • Husband afraid wife's job may lead her to be posted in different city.
  • In 2018, victim starts studying nursing, lands job at private nursing home.
  • Sheikh drops wife to hospital and flees village, leaving severed hand behind.

A 26-year-old man in India's West Bengal cut his wife's hand after she got a job at a government hospital as a nurse, the Hindustan Times reported.

The accused, Sher Md Sheikh, was afraid his wife's job may lead her to be posted in a different part of the country.

The 24-year-old victim, Renu Khatoon, is admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital for treatment. 

Khatun and Sheikh were married to each other in October 2017. In 2018, Khatun started studying nursing and landed a job at a private nursing home.

Later, against her husband's wishes, she applied for a government job. Her success led to a heated argument between the couple. 

Sheikh, along with two accomplices, attacked his wife 1 am in the morning. 

Related items

“The accused first put a pillow on her face to quiet down her screams and then chopped off her right hand,” a police official said citing Khatun's father's complaint.

Sheikh dropped his wife to the hospital and then fled the village, leaving the severed hand behind.

“It was my daughter’s dream to work as a nurse and serve society. Her dreams are shattered now. Since the day her name got impanelled, her husband threatened her that he would not allow her to work as a nurse,” the victim's father, Azizul Haque, said.

More From World:

Video: Man in New York pushes old lady on train tracks

Video: Man in New York pushes old lady on train tracks
UK PM Johnson vows to 'get on with the job' after surviving confidence vote

UK PM Johnson vows to 'get on with the job' after surviving confidence vote
Watch: Teacher sleeps in classroom while student fans her

Watch: Teacher sleeps in classroom while student fans her
Civil-military ties: The case of Indonesia

Civil-military ties: The case of Indonesia
UK's Boris Johnson wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion

UK's Boris Johnson wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
UK PM Boris Johnson braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM Boris Johnson braced for Tory no-confidence vote
Pakistan’s traditional truck art captivates Canadians

Pakistan’s traditional truck art captivates Canadians
Video: Man cooks on the seat of a scooter in India

Video: Man cooks on the seat of a scooter in India
Woman in US finds $36,000 cash in couch she got for free

Woman in US finds $36,000 cash in couch she got for free
Sons kill mother after she refuses to let one of them marry girlfriend

Sons kill mother after she refuses to let one of them marry girlfriend

Latest

view all