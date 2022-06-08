 
world
Reuters

Iran train derails after excavator collision, kills 13

Reuters

Overturned bogies of derailed train seen at the site of accident. — Twitter
  • Train collides with an excavator before going off the rails.
  • 60 passengers get seriously injured.
  • Five ambulances reach at accident scene; another 12 are on their way.

DUBAI: Thirteen people died when a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency said, while 60 passengers were seriously injured.

The train travelling to the city of Yazd collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 km (30 miles) from the city of Tabas, where it began its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA.

"Five ambulances are at the accident scene and another 12 are on their way," the crisis management chief of the province of South Khorasan told the agency.

